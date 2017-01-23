A pedestrian crosses the street at the corner of Summer St. and Broad ...
A pedestrian crosses the street at the corner of Summer St. and Broad St. in Stamford. The city is going to spend $863,188 next year to upgrade Summer's intersections with Hoyt, North, Broad and Main to add yield to pedestrians' in crosswalk signs, illuminated no turn on red signs, sidewalk extensions, and more visible crosswalks among other measures.
