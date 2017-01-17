A new restaurant, Bar Zipoli, is set to open at 75 Broad St. in the spring of 2017, succeeding the erstwhile Napa & Co., which closed Jan. 14. A new restaurant, Bar Zipoli, is set to open at 75 Broad St. in the spring of 2017, succeeding the erstwhile Napa & Co., which closed Jan. 14. A new restaurant, Bar Zipoli, is set to open at 75 Broad St. in the spring of 2017, succeeding the erstwhile Napa & Co., which closed Jan. 14. A new restaurant, Bar Zipoli, is set to open at 75 Broad St. in the spring of 2017, succeeding the erstwhile Napa & Co., which closed Jan. 14. The new Bar Zipoli restaurant will operate next to a number of other restaurants on Summer Street, including Cafe Noir, The Fez and Arka.

