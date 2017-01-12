A 'cool' kind of art in a Connecticut town
The world-renowned ice sculptor - a national title in 2004 and second-place finishes worldwide and nationally in 2006 - is finishing an elephant for an upcoming event. "Sculpting, art, everything is repetition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|1 hr
|superman casoria
|2
|I am not clean
|7 hr
|ffctguitar
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Sat
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Jan 11
|America Gentleman...
|1
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Jan 10
|beverley
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC