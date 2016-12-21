Volunteers help Stamford food bank during busy holiday season

Maria Santanna, a CFO with Nestle Readyfresh Division, checks expiration dates and sorts canned goods along with a couple dozen company volunteers at the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County in Stamford on Dec. 16, 2016. less Maria Santanna, a CFO with Nestle Readyfresh Division, checks expiration dates and sorts canned goods along with a couple dozen company volunteers at the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County in Stamford on Dec. ... more Tom Muttitt, a CFO with Nestle US Retail Division, sorts through dry goods with a couple dozen company volunteers at the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County in Stamford on Dec. 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.