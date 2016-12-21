Video shows burglar inside Stamford pizzeria
Police have released a video showing a burglar inside a Cove pizzeria where authorities said he smashed the front glass window to steal $50 this month. The two-minute surveillance video released Wednesday afternoon shows what appears to be a white or Hispanic man walking outside Michael's Pizza, 118 Cove Road, and then inside the restaurant about 3 a..m. on Dec. 17. Although the video did not capture the intruder shattering the glass window, restaurant co-owner Michael Lionetti told the Advocate the damage was so extensive that it would cost him about $800 to repair.
