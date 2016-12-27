The Heartbreaking Reality Of Homelessness On Display At Charter Oak
The new art installation "Open House: Hartford" on view at Charter Oak Cultural Center in Hartford focuses on homelessness and the feelings of those who experience it. The new art installation "Open House: Hartford" on view at Charter Oak Cultural Center in Hartford focuses on homelessness and the feelings of those who experience it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Duff says 20 million dollar for Henkle a 60 bil...
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|5
|Duff throws out Zerox who's next
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC