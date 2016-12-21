The Conair offices, located on Cummings Point Rd., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
As Stamford-based Conair replaces 8 million blades used in its Cuisinart food processors, which have been linked to mouth injuries from customers eating fragments of cracked blades, customers and regulators are closely watching its handling of the recall. And the prevalence and speed of social media only heightens attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Duff says 20 million dollar for Henkle a 60 bil...
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|5
|Duff throws out Zerox who's next
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC