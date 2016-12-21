Students encouraged to enter slogan c...

Students encouraged to enter slogan contest about opioid abuse

A heroin epidemic is sweeping the country and Connecticut is no exception with two people dying from an opioid overdose each day. That's why the Darien Health Department is asking for local students' help to get the word out about opioid abuse by participating in the Opioid Prevention Committee 's slogan contest.

