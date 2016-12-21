Stamford's Madonia Restaurant Asks Diners To Pitch In To Feed Hungry Kids
The father of two children recently told an employee the worst thing he could think of was one of his kids being hungry. The conversation led to a fundraiser this week at the Italian restaurant to help feed hungry Stamford school kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
