Stamford Woman Charged After Struggling With Darien Police

A woman who walked into Stamford Police headquarters on Nov. 30 with what she believed was a bomb was arrested Monday morning when she struggled with Darien Police and then later with Stamford Hospital staff while allegedly high on PCP, Darien Police said. Joanna Jack, 30, of 196 Hope St. in Stamford, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer.

