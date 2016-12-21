Stamford teen charged with burglary

Stamford teen charged with burglary

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy after two neighbors said he and another person broke into a car and a home near Scalzi Park on Tuesday night. The Stamford teen was first spotted about 9 p.m. when a Hubbard Avenue resident looked outside his window and saw him breaking into a neighbor's car, Sgt.

