Stamford students push to end racial segregation in cafeterias
Noah Klein, Student Ombudsman for Westhill High School student newspaper Westword chats with students during lunch on Dec. 22, 2016. Klein and his fellow student journalists are leading the effort as the high school kicks off their Purple and Gold campaign, which aims to break the segregation stigma at the school's two cafeterias.
