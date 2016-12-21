Stamford Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering 24-Year-Old Wife
The man charged with killing his wife in their Stamford apartment then abandoning their 6-year-old daughter in New York City last month pleaded not guilty to murder in court Friday, according to the Stamford Advocate. Elmer Gomez Ruano, 32, pleaded not guilty to murder and risk of injury to a minor at his arraignment Friday at State Superior Court in Stamford, the Advocate said.
