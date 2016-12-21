Stamford EMS Brings Holiday Cheer To Cassena Care With Christmas Tree Gift
Patients and staff at Cassena Care of Stamford will have safety in their hearts this holiday seasons thanks to a Christmas tree donated by Stamford EMS. The emergency response agency donated the 3-foot tree - decorated in a festive rescue theme - during Cassena Care's third annual Festival of Trees, according to a statement from Stamford EMS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Duff says 20 million dollar for Henkle a 60 bil...
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|5
|Duff throws out Zerox who's next
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC