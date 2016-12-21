Report: Police may have botched evidence in murder of Stamford...

Lawrence Dilione, 28, of New Jersey, listens as his lawyer speaks during his hearing in criminal court, Tuesday Dec. 13, 2016, in New York. Dilione is charged along with James Rackover, who was charged with concealment of a human body, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Joseph Comunale from Connecticut.

