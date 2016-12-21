Program saves holidays from ruins for Stamford families

Dr. Alfred Fusco of UNICO and Taryn DeMar of Blue Buffalo help Bexahrda Garcia, center, who's family was displaced by fire in their multi-family home earlier this month, load donations of clothes, personal items, appliances, Christmas gifts and furniture she recieved from the Salvation Army in Stamford, Conn. on Dec. 20, 2016.

