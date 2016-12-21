Port Chester Felon Gets 3 Years For Stamford Gun Charge
A drug felon convicted of illegally possessing a loaded Glock .45-caliber pistol in Stamford was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Juan Quinones, 43, of Port Chester, will also have three years of supervised release following his imprisonment, said Dieirdre Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
