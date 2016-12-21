Pedestrian Cited After Getting Struck By Jeep In Stamford
A man struck by a car near Stamford Twin Rinks in Springdale was issued a summons for ignoring a pedestrian control signal, according to the Stamford Advocate. Stamford Police said the victim was crossing against the signal and was struck by a Jeep turning left from Hope Street onto Camp Avenue, according to the Stamford Advocate.
