Monsignor Stephen DiGiovanni, of the Basilica of St. John the...
Monsignor Stephen DiGiovanni, of the Basilica of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Stamford, Conn., leads a 10 a.m. service on Sunday, August 14, 2016. The number of Americans who identify as Catholic has shrunk, but the attendance at Stamford's largest Catholic church is bucking the trend and is up six percent since 2013
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Duff says 20 million dollar for Henkle a 60 bil...
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|5
|Duff throws out Zerox who's next
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|4
