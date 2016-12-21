Man accused in Stamford student's death pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a Stamford High School student after hitting her with his van back in November appeared in court today. Police say he hit and killed 18-year-old Karina Tinajero as she crossed Strawberry Hill Avenue while on her way to take the SAT.
