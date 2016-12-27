Light-Hearted Prison Comedy Kicks Off New Year At Curtain Call

Stella Wild, MBA, Rosemary Adams, JD/MBA, Linda Robertson, M.D.,Ph.D., and Beth Ziegler, MBA, have some things in common. Besides being educated, successful, professional women, they also share the same address: - they reside at the Delaware Valley Federal Correctional Facility, a low-level security prison for white and "pink" collar criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.