Holiday Helping Hands For Two Needy Families In Stamford
One family recently moved out of a shelter into their own home, and the other continues to struggle financially. Gifts from the orgaizations will bring smiles to nine children, ranging in age from 18 to one year old twins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|6 hr
|superman casoria
|1
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Duff says 20 million dollar for Henkle a 60 bil...
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC