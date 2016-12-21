Hearing in Stamford shooting death We...

Hearing in Stamford shooting death Wednesday

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Darien News-Review

DeShawn Hayes is contesting a accessory to commit murder charge in the shooting death of Maxine Gooden, 43, who was killed in Lione Park on Nov. 2, 2015. DeShawn Hayes is contesting a accessory to commit murder charge in the shooting death of Maxine Gooden, 43, who was killed in Lione Park on Nov. 2, 2015.

