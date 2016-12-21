Hearing in Stamford shooting death Wednesday

DeShawn Hayes is contesting a accessory to commit murder charge in the shooting death of Maxine Gooden, 43, who was killed in Lione Park on Nov. 2, 2015. DeShawn Hayes is contesting a accessory to commit murder charge in the shooting death of Maxine Gooden, 43, who was killed in Lione Park on Nov. 2, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.