Driver in Strawberry Hill pedestrian tragedy pleads not guilty
Wilson Villa-Cabrera, 37, of Stamford, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of misconduct with a motor vehicle in the Nov. 5, pedestrian death of Karina Tinajero-Arreguib, 18, while she was crossing Strawberry Hill Avenue in front of Stamford High School. less Wilson Villa-Cabrera, 37, of Stamford, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of misconduct with a motor vehicle in the Nov. 5, pedestrian death of Karina Tinajero-Arreguib, 18, while she was crossing Strawberry ... more STAMFORD-The Stamford man arrested for not avoiding 18-year-old pedestrian Karina Tinajero-Arreguin as she crossed Strawberry Hill Avenue seven weeks ago to take her SAT at Stamford High School made his first appearance at the Stamford courthouse Friday.
