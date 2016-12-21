Driver in Strawberry Hill pedestrian ...

Driver in Strawberry Hill pedestrian tragedy pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Wilson Villa-Cabrera, 37, of Stamford, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of misconduct with a motor vehicle in the Nov. 5, pedestrian death of Karina Tinajero-Arreguib, 18, while she was crossing Strawberry Hill Avenue in front of Stamford High School. less Wilson Villa-Cabrera, 37, of Stamford, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of misconduct with a motor vehicle in the Nov. 5, pedestrian death of Karina Tinajero-Arreguib, 18, while she was crossing Strawberry ... more STAMFORD-The Stamford man arrested for not avoiding 18-year-old pedestrian Karina Tinajero-Arreguin as she crossed Strawberry Hill Avenue seven weeks ago to take her SAT at Stamford High School made his first appearance at the Stamford courthouse Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Thu superman casoria 1
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Dec 22 Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
Stamford schools Dec 19 Robdny 3
Duff says 20 million dollar for Henkle a 60 bil... Dec 15 KOOK ALERT 5
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,585 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC