Daughter-ditching fugitive killed estranged wife out of jealousy

Jealousy over his wife's ex-boyfriend drove a dad who abandoned his daughter in Port Authority Bus Terminal to smother the woman to death with a wet towel, authorities said Monday. Elmer Gomez Ruano, 32, had just reunited with his estranged wife, Dionicia Bautista-Cano, 24, when he went berserk and killed her Nov. 14 in Stamford, Conn.

