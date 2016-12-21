Buzz Kanter at his Stamford office.
Between his time serving on the Board of Finance and running his own business, the publishing company TAM Communications , John "Buzz" Kanter is a busy man. Still, Kanter finds time for his vintage motorcycles, an obsession that first took hold when he was in his early 20s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Duff says 20 million dollar for Henkle a 60 bil...
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|5
|Duff throws out Zerox who's next
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC