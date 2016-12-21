Burglar breaks into Stamford dry cleaner, steals coins
A burglar broke into a Cove dry cleaner on Saturday and took off with a with a small amount of coins, police said. After the alarm at Newfield Green Cleaners activated about 8:45 p.m., officers went to the 565 Elm St. facility and found that the front window had been smashed, according to the report.
