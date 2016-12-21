Blumenthal, Martin Call For Rail Improvements But Not At Residents' Expense
STAMFORD, Conn., -- The northeast corridor's rail system should be vastly upgraded but not at the expense of dislocating homeowners and businesses, said a Connecticut senator and Stamford's mayor. U.S. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Stamford Mayor David Martin held a press conference to talk about the Federal Railroad Administration's plan to upgrade the northeast corridor rail system that stretches from Washington, D.C., to Boston, and Blumenthal said caution has to be exercised on such a major proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Duff says 20 million dollar for Henkle a 60 bil...
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|5
|Duff throws out Zerox who's next
|Dec 15
|KOOK ALERT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC