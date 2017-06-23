Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, June 23, 2017 - " June 29, 2017
On 06/25/2017, Deputy Polliard arrested Justin Darnell Long of Spotsylvania in the 5700 Block of Stone Meadow Drive for Domestic Assault & Battery. On 06//26/2017, Deputy Pittman arrested Emily Arias of Spotsylvania and Rosalinda Cunningham of Spotsylvania for Drunk in Public, Disorderly Conduct, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Private Property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Jul 3
|tim169
|4
|Mark apts
|Jun 27
|Mark gym
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Jun 19
|Eldest Step-Brother
|7
|lidl
|May '17
|Beeney
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC