Pennsylvania man jailed after Stafford robbery and police chase that ended in Spotsylvania
A Pennsylvania man ended his Fourth of July holiday in jail with a couple packs of cigarettes and facing charges of armed robbery and high-speed eluding in a police chase that raced through the Fredericksburg area and came to an end thanks in part to some help from a bystander out for some fast food.
