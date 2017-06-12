Witness testifies suspects in North Stafford homicide are MS-13 members

An ounce of marijuana was behind the Jan. 22 slaying in North Stafford of 26-year-old Jorge Leonardo Melo, according to testimony Wednesday in Stafford General District Court. Juan Pablo Rubio, 21, and Ronald A. Silvestre Torres, 23, are both charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

