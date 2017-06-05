Three Republicans from Stafford vying to succeed House Speaker Howell
Three Republican candidates with local-government experience are vying to succeed House Speaker Bill Howell in the June 13 primary. Paul Milde, Susan Stimpson and Bob Thomas all have touted their conservative credentials, citing opposition to gun control, abortion and Medicaid expansion.
