Thomas reports fundraising surge in Stafford-Fredericksburg House of Delegates race

Virginia House of Delegates candidate Bob Thomas of Stafford County raised $87,231 over the last two months, topping both of his Republican primary challengers, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Candidate Paul Milde raised $72,717 from April 1 until June 1, while candidate Susan Stimpson collected $12,109 ahead of Tuesday's GOP primary.

