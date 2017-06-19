Supervisor Paul Milde recovering from pre-primary crash

Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Milde explains how injuries he sustained in a head on collision prevented him from wearing a shirt and tie for a board of supervisors meeting in Stafford on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Milde was involved in a head on collision when a drunk driver crossed into oncoming on Route 218 on Sunday, June 11. Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Milde tells Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.