Stafford's 'Miss Charlotte' reflects ...

Stafford's 'Miss Charlotte' reflects on 36 years of fire and rescue service

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

She is the friendly face greeting co-workers in the morning, the organizer of the popular annual Christmas party at the Brooke Volunteer Fire Station and, according to Chief Mark Lockhart, the glue that has been holding together Stafford County Fire and Rescue for several decades. About two weeks ago, Lockhart and his staff organized a surprise party to celebrate two big milestones: Charlotte Crismond's 80th birthday and her 36 years of volunteer service with the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark apts Tue Mark gym 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Jun 19 Eldest Step-Brother 7
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Jun 15 Anon 3
lidl May '17 Beeney 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16) Apr '17 sara69 2
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC