Stafford's 'Miss Charlotte' reflects on 36 years of fire and rescue service
She is the friendly face greeting co-workers in the morning, the organizer of the popular annual Christmas party at the Brooke Volunteer Fire Station and, according to Chief Mark Lockhart, the glue that has been holding together Stafford County Fire and Rescue for several decades. About two weeks ago, Lockhart and his staff organized a surprise party to celebrate two big milestones: Charlotte Crismond's 80th birthday and her 36 years of volunteer service with the county.
