Stafford police to deliver Special Olympics Virginia torch
Around 6 a.m., members of the Stafford Sheriff's Office will receive the Special Olympics Virginia torch from Prince William Law Enforcement and deliver it to the Fredericksburg Police Department on the Falmouth Bridge. Richmond isn't just another average city -- it's a great place to live, work, play, and love.
