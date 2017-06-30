Stafford County school system wraps up first-ever teaching and learning summit
The energy was palpable at Stafford High School on Thursday morning as hundreds of teachers and staff members crowded into the auditorium for the fourth day of the county school system's first teaching and learning summit. Superintendent Bruce Benson remarked that the energy level on the last day of the professional learning summit equaled-and possibly surpassed-the excitement on the first day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark apts
|Jun 27
|Mark gym
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Jun 19
|Eldest Step-Brother
|7
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Jun 15
|Anon
|3
|lidl
|May '17
|Beeney
|1
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC