Shelton wins GOP nod for Aquia supervisor seat
Republican voters selected Cindy Shelton as their nominee Tuesday for the Aquia District seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. Shelton clinched the nomination with a total of 826 votes, or 52.9 percent, to opponent Jason Pelt's 735 votes, or 47.1 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|May 22
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May '17
|Out and about
|2
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC