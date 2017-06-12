Pelt, Shelton running for Aquia District supervisor seat
Republicans Jason Pelt and Cindy Shelton will facing off in Tuesday's primary for the Aquia District seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. Both decided to enter the race after learning that incumbent Paul Milde would vacate his seat to run for the House of Delegates.
