Officers on scene investigating a rep...

Officers on scene investigating a reported shooting in Triangle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Potomac Local

Currently, officers are on scene investigating a reported shooting which occurred at the Southampton Apartment complex located in the 4100 block of Southway Ln in Triangle shortly before 2:30pm. Three individuals, unknown ages, were transported to an area hospital with minor non-gunshot related injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark apts Tue Mark gym 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Jun 19 Eldest Step-Brother 7
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Jun 15 Anon 3
lidl May '17 Beeney 1
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... (Dec '16) Apr '17 sara69 2
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC