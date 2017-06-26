Mother gets year and a half for injuring her child in Stafford
A woman whose child had burn marks on multiple parts of her body when Stafford County deputies conducted a welfare check last year was ordered Monday to serve a year and a half in prison. Carmen McLain-Robinson, 35, of Stafford, had previously pleaded guilty to child abuse and failure to appear in court.
