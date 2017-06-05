Mistrial declared in Stafford County shootout case

A trial for two men accused of being involved in a wild shootout last year in North Stafford ended abruptly Thursday after a judge learned that defense attorneys had not received evidence they were entitled to see. Bobby Perkins, 28, of Spotsylvania County and Robert Lee Shorts Jr., 22, of Stafford County are charged with multiple offenses in connection with an early Jan. 17, 2016, shootout in which more than 30 shots were fired in the 1000 block of Providence Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.