Mistrial declared in Stafford County shootout case
A trial for two men accused of being involved in a wild shootout last year in North Stafford ended abruptly Thursday after a judge learned that defense attorneys had not received evidence they were entitled to see. Bobby Perkins, 28, of Spotsylvania County and Robert Lee Shorts Jr., 22, of Stafford County are charged with multiple offenses in connection with an early Jan. 17, 2016, shootout in which more than 30 shots were fired in the 1000 block of Providence Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|May 22
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC