Man who pleaded guilty to murder in Stafford seeking new trial
A Stafford County judge is considering a Henrico County man's request to withdraw his guilty plea to first-degree murder and take the case to trial. Corey Andrew Terry, 28, was convicted Nov. 30 in connection with the May 20, 2016, slaying of 20-year-old Austen Agnor in the parking lot of the now-closed Exxon station on Courthouse Road, just down the street from the Stafford Sheriff's Office.
