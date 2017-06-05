Man wanted in Spotsylvania is snagged during Stafford traffic stop

A man wanted on a felony charge in Spotsylvania was apprehended in Stafford early Monday after a deputy noticed erratic driving, police said. Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said Deputy J.A. Mangan was at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Skywood Court about 11:45 p.m. Sunday when a maroon pickup truck passed his patrol car.

