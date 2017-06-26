Man gets five years for theft spree i...

Man gets five years for theft spree in Stafford

Thursday Jun 22

A man who went on a stealing spree in Stafford County last year while he was wanted in Petersburg was ordered Thursday to serve five years in prison. Michael Wayne Scott Jr., 32, of Petersburg was previously convicted of multiple theft-related charges, including burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.

