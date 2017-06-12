Jury deciding fate of Stafford man wh...

Jury deciding fate of Stafford man who claims he shot two teens in self-defense

A Stafford County jury Wednesday night was trying to decide if Karl Dupuy acted in self-defense when he shot and badly injured two teenage boys early Dec. 28 in southern Stafford. Dupuy, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and removing the serial number from a firearm.

