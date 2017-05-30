Judge upholds 14-year prison sentence...

Judge upholds 14-year prison sentence in Stafford home-invasion robbery

A judge Friday upheld the 14-year prison sentence a jury recommended for a man for his role in a home-invasion robbery last year in southern Stafford County. Kenneth Edward Selvage, 26, of Richmond, was convicted by a Stafford Circuit Court jury in February of nine offenses, including robbery, abduction and burglary.

