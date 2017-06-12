Judge imposes four-year sentence in S...

Judge imposes four-year sentence in Stafford drowning case

A judge Wednesday upheld the four-year prison sentence a jury previously suggested for a woman who was babysitting a 3-year-old girl who drowned last year in her father's pool in Stafford County. Shelly L. Casswell, 46, of Stafford was convicted of child endangerment during a two-jury trial in Stafford Circuit Court earlier this year.

