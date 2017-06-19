Fredericksburg police searching for b...

Fredericksburg police searching for burglary suspect in Alum Spring Park area

UPDATE, 1:15: Police are searching for Jonathon Gau, an 18-year-old Fredericksburg resident last seen in the area of the Village at Greenbrier apartments and Alum Spring Park. Gau is wanted on felony charges of burglary and grand larceny related to a break-in on Saturday in which the thief crawled in through an open window of a house on Hawke Street.

